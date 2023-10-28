Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: bruce lee, In My Own Process, once upon a time in hollywood, quentin tarantino, shannon lee, warrior

Bruce Lee Nothing Like Tarantino's "Arrogant" Portrayal: Shannon Lee

Why Warrior EP Shannon Lee has to fight those like Quentin Tarantino to protect her father Bruce Lee's legacy from an "arrogant" perception.

It's been a constant uphill battle Shannon Lee is used to defend her late father Bruce Lee's honor. Even as well-intentioned as those like director Quentin Tarantino, who's repeatedly claimed to respect the legendary actor, martial artist, and philosopher but continues to be at odds with the Warrior executive producer due to his depiction in 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During the events of the film, the actor, played by Mike Moh, finds himself sparring with the protagonist Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) in a mock street fight with an overconfident and arrogant attitude. While it's a fictionalized version of the Enter the Dragon star, who passed in 1973, it's something the younger Lee claims blurs the perception between fiction and reality as it skews how others view her father.

Undoing Quentin Tarantino and Others' Damage to Bruce Lee Legacy

"It's interesting. I actually don't know," Shannon told The Telegraph (via Variety) about what she initially believed about the director's motivations. "I've never met [Tarantino]. I don't know what his issues are with my father. Clearly, he thinks my father is cool because he has borrowed from him quite a bit. But at the same time, I think he has been told a lot of stories by people who have encountered my father and had a negative reaction. They found him to be overly confident or arrogant. I have to say, in my experience, the stories are mostly from white men. I think Quentin may have been told a lot of those stories and believes them. I think a lot of people looked at my father as uppity, you know?" Tarantino claims his portrayal is based on the research he found before filming, calling Bruce Lee "kind of an arrogant guy."

The Max series Warrior, based on Bruce Lee's writings, was developed by creator Jonathan Tropper and focuses on the 19th-century Tong Wars in San Francisco. Shannon is promoting her new coffee table book In My Own Process, a collection of Bruce Lee's letters, poetry, and family photos with contributions from Oscar-winning director Ang Lee among others, with a slated release of April 2024. All three seasons of Warrior are available to stream.

