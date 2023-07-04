Posted in: Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: Andrew Koji, bruce lee, Dianne Doan, max, Olivia Cheng, Perry Yung, warrior

Warrior/Bruce Lee Mural Comes to Life to Kick Off Season 3 (VIDEO)

In partnership with some amazing artists, Max displayed Warrior AR interactive murals of Bruce Lee across NYC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Season three is opening in a big way to celebrate the inspiration behind Warrior in Bruce Lee with interactive murals courtesy of a partnership from Max with multicultural artists in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in front of elements that bridge the gap between Chinese and American history. In attendance at the June 29th unveilings were executive producer (and Lee's daughter) Shannon Lee and stars Olivia Cheng, Perry Yung, Dianne Doan, and Andrew Koji. Artists featured were Vincent Ballantine (New York), Swank One (Los Angeles), and Vogue + Agana (San Francisco).

"Seeing Warrior return for our 3rd season during this 50th anniversary year for my father is just the ultimate celebration of his legacy," said Lee, president of the Bruce Lee Foundation. "I couldn't be more proud of our show, our cast, our crew, and the impact our show continues to have and the entertainment it continues to serve up and celebrating through art and interactivity in three cities across the country all at once is just an amazing way for a lot of people to get in on the fun!"

📍1200 S Hope Street – Downtown LA celebrating this epic 🔥🔥🔥Bruce Lee/Warrior Mural by @swanky_sh (IG) The mural reveal kicked off Season 3 of Warrior, Based on The Writings of Bruce Lee. 📺 STREAMING NOW on @StreamOnMax 🔥🔥🔥#brucelee #Warrior pic.twitter.com/imUa2aipcv — Bruce Lee (@brucelee) July 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The interactive murals are made possible thanks to augmented reality (AR) technology. QR codes embedded in the artwork will allow fans to witness the AR Experience come to life in front of their eyes. This immersive experience will bring users into the world of the Max Original Warrior, showing off some of the historical weapons from the show in 3-D and a preview of season three. The experience is courtesy of a partnership between the Chinese Historical Society of America and the Max Multicultural and Digital Innovation teams building an AR walking tour anchored around key locations that will come to life.

This walking tour will allow fans to discover San Francisco's Chinatown "Through the Lens of the Blade," featuring integrated content developed in the Warrior podcast into an experiential audio-scape that users can listen to while exploring Warrior-themed AR sites. Featuring additional real weapons, historical objects, and experiences of the era, Max will incorporate soundbites from Shannon Lee and additional show talent to bring the world of Warrior to life. Fans can partake in-person or virtually, allowing for this experience to touch all fans across the United States. The murals will be available for viewing at each location for approximately four weeks. Warrior streams Thursdays on Max.

