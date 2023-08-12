Posted in: Anime, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: bruce lee, Enter The Dragon, House of Lee, max, shannon lee, Shibuya, warrior

House of Lee: Shannon Lee, Shibuya Intro New Bruce Lee Anime Series

Daughter Shannon Lee, artist Emily Yang, and content platform Shibuya are set to roll out the new Bruce Lee anime series House of Lee.

Bruce Lee's final film, Enter the Dragon (1973), getting a 50th-anniversary release from Warner Bros was just the next step in honoring the legend – daughter Shannon Lee, artist Emily Yang, and content platform Shibuya are set to roll out a new anime series called House of Lee. Bruce Lee Entertainment released a teaser showing the animated Lee practicing his moves with comic book effects, lightning reflexes, and delivering devastating blows to his opponents. We also see a female character with an eye patch before we see Lee morph into a dragon, and it shifts to his signature nunchaku pose.

It's certainly not the first time the famed martial artist, actor, and philosopher has been depicted in animated form on screen, there are plenty of others who were inspired by Lee's influence, most prominently in fighting video games like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken franchises. Lee's legacy not only gave birth to modern martial arts action drama but also inspired generations of martial artists. Before his passing in 1973, prior to ETD's release, Lee developed a concept for a TV series he wanted to star in called Warrior, which would be finally realized in 2019 by Shannon Lee and Jonathan Tropper that stars Andrew Koji, currently in its third season. With the House of Lee release date set for 2024, Warner Bros is set to release Enter the Dragon with special 4K UHD screenings in over 650 theaters on August 13th and 16th, fans will see the official trailer for the new series.

The team at Bruce Lee Entertainment, the production and creative IP arm of the Bruce Lee Family Companies, had been looking to do a Bruce Lee animated project for years. Shannon Lee was ultimately inspired by personal experiences to create the story behind 'House of Lee.' "Anime is an amazing medium for telling a truly creative story where Bruce Lee can be Bruce Lee," the younger Lee told Deadline Hollywood. "I'm so excited for the possibilities for action, fantasy, history, culture, and creativity within this medium." House of Lee is an action/fantasy series that sees Bruce Lee fighting to assemble his Dragon Warriors before the world plunges too far into darkness and shadow. It takes inspiration from the famous Bruce Lee quote, "Those who are unaware they are walking in darkness will never seek the light." For more about the series, you can check out the report here.

