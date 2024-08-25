Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, bryan danielson, recaps, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

Bryan Danielson Wins AEW Championship at All In London

Welcome back to The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is so cheesed off right now, The Chadster can barely type. 🤬 Tony Khan has gone and done it again, ruining The Chadster's Sunday with this obvious attempt to upstage WWE's superior Bash in Berlin PLE next weekend. Auughh man! So unfair! 😭 The Chadster has been drinking White Claws all day long to dull the pain of this show, but nothing could prepare The Chadster for what just happened. In a match that should have never taken place, Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland to become the new AEW World Champion in a Title vs. Career match. 🏆

The match itself was a brutal affair that The Chadster can barely bring himself to describe. 😖 Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson traded blows and submission attempts, with Danielson's family watching from ringside. 👪 The Chadster was particularly cheesed off when Swerve targeted Danielson's arm and even brought a ring bell into play, busting Danielson open. 🔔🩸 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to use weapons like that! 😠

As the match progressed, both competitors hit their signature moves, including Swerve's Swerve Stomp and Danielson's Busaiku Knee. 🦵 The Chadster couldn't believe it when Hangman Page showed up to get involved, more unnecessary convolution. In the end, Danielson locked in the LeBell Lock, forcing Swerve to tap out and saving his career while winning the AEW World Championship. 🏆

The Chadster is absolutely livid about this outcome. 😡 How dare Tony Khan exploit Bryan Danielson's storied career like this? This moment should have happened in WWE, not AEW! It's just so unfair! 😭 And to make matters worse, Danielson's family, including former WWE star Brie Bella, celebrated with him in the ring, flaunting this insult right in WWE's face! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would stoop so low as to involve innocent children in his vendetta against WWE and The Chadster. 😤

This match was terrible, and The Chadster will tell you why. 🧐 First of all, it lacked the polished production values that only WWE can provide. 📺 Secondly, the unpredictable nature of the match goes against everything The Chadster believes wrestling should be. WWE would never allow such chaos to unfold in their ring. 🙅‍♂️ And don't even get The Chadster started on the blood! 🩸 It's 2023, for crying out loud! WWE has shown us that you don't need violence to tell a compelling story. Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

The Chadster was so cheesed the heck off about AEW exploiting Bryan Danielson like this that The Chadster knew he had to top all the protests he engaged in throughout the show. 😤 Earlier, The Chadster had jumped off a ladder through his patio furniture, gotten into a hardcore wrestling match with a stray dog, and even pulled out his own teeth. But this… this called for something more drastic. 😈

So, The Chadster chugged seventeen new White Claws 🍹, ran outside, and saw his most beloved possession: his Mazda Miata. 🚗 With tears in his eyes, The Chadster got a can of gasoline out of the garage, poured it all over the Miata, and lit it on fire. 🔥 The Chadster didn't even get his Smash Mouth Greatest Hits tape out of the cassette player. 💿 As The Chadster watched the second most important thing in his life burn (WWE is first, of course), The Chadster knew that Tony Khan had gone way too far this time. Way. Too. Far. 😡😡😡

As The Chadster's Mazda Miata went up in flames, The Chadster couldn't help but sing, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play…" 🎵 The Chadster's voice trailed off as he realized that Tony Khan had not only ruined his Sunday but had now taken away his means of transportation. How will The Chadster drive to the White Claw store now? 😭

Thank you for sticking with The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London, which is now mercifully over. 🙏 The Chadster hopes that by reading this, you've come to understand just how much Tony Khan and AEW are ruining the wrestling business. 😔 Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go explain to Keighleyanne why there's a burning car in the driveway. Maybe she'll finally see how Tony Khan is destroying The Chadster's life! 🤞

