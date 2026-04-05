Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: bts, hot ones

BTS Will Tackle "The Wings of Death" on Thursday's Hot Ones: Teaser

BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V & Jung Kook) will tackle "The Wings of Death" this Thursday, April 9th, for the next episode of Hot Ones.

Article Summary BTS appears on Hot Ones April 9th, taking on the infamous "Wings of Death" for the Season 29 finale.

The group takes on spicy wings as they discuss their new album ARIRANG and upcoming world tour.

BTS opened up on The Tonight Show about reuniting, album inspirations, and fan-favorite moments.

Earlier videos spotlighted BTS performing "SWIM," "2.0," and "NORMAL" at the Guggenheim Museum.

This Thursday, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are putting their digestive systems on the line when BTS steps up as the next guest on First We Feast's Hot Ones. "BTS is coming to Hot Ones! Fresh off the release of their new album, ARIRANG, the global pop group will take on the wings of death for our Season 29 season finale. 70 wings, 7 chairs, and the biggest Hot Ones table we've ever seen. Tune in April 9th at 11am EST. It's gonna be spicy!" reads the official overview for this week's episode. To make it extra official, host Sean Evans offered a teaser to get the "army" psyched.

Here's a look at the teaser that was released on Sunday, dropping the big news:

Along with the official image gallery that was released from the group's late-night visit to NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month, we've got BTS discussing their return album and upcoming tour, what it was like being apart for so long, being off the K-pop scene, and reuniting as a group. In addition, BTS and Fallon listen to tracks "SWIM," "2.0," and "NORMAL," with the group offering insights into the inspirations behind each one. Then, Fallon hits the group with a series of fan questions, ranging from songs they would recommend to new fans to the truth about RM's driving skills to a deep dive into Jin's butt theory. From there, Fallon and the group have a little fun at some fans' expense – but they really don't seem to mind. Finally, we have the group's performance of "SWIM" from NYC's Guggenheim Museum:

The following day, the group returned for their second night on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which meant a return to NYC's Guggenheim Museum. For this go-around, BTS offers a performance of "2.0" – and we have that for you below:

In addition, we have the official images that were released for the second night:

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