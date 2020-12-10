Buck Rogers: Brian K. Vaughan Writing Legendary's TV Series Adapt

As part of its multi-medium move to both expand and update the character, Legendary (Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong) is teaming up with Don Murphy and Susan Montford's (Transformers, Real Steel) Angry Films to produce a television series take on Buck Rogers with Flint Dille, the grandson of the character's creator. Writer Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man, Saga) will pen the adaptation, with the new deal falling under the creator's overall deal with Legendary.

Written by Philip Francis Nowlan and first appearing in the 1928 issue of Amazing Stories, Buck Rogers' first adventure 'Armageddon 2419" told the story of a man trapped in a coal mine during a cave-in who falls into suspended animation, and wakes up almost 500 years into the future- to an America in need of protection from rival warring gangs seeking control. In 1929, John F. Dille Co. would place the character into the comic book world where it would explode in popularity and lead to toys, radio plays, comic books, and a movie serial starring Buster Crabbe. In 1979, the Gil Gerard and Erin Gray-starring Buck Rogers in the 25th Century premiered and would go on to become a television cult classic (having a robot sidekick named Twiki and a talking computer named Dr. Theopolis goes a long way towards making that happen).

With Eliza Clark writing the first two episodes as well as executive producing and show-running, Y: The Last Man presents a world where all of the men dead. All but one. Based on DC Comics' acclaimed comic book series from Vaughan and Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all but Yorick Brown (Schnetzer) and his Capuchin monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better- and here's where we learned that production on the journey was officially underway.

FX's Y stars Ben Schnetzer (Happy Town), Elliot Fletcher (Shameless), Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Olivia Thirlby (The L Word: Generation Q), Ashley Romans (NOS4A2), Juliana Canfield (Succession), Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete), Amber Tamblyn (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants), and Diana Bang (The Order). Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians), Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None), and Vaughan executive produce.