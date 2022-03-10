Buffy @ 25: Sarah Michelle Gellar & More Honor Show's Anniversary

In every generation, there is a chosen one… Now if those words sent chills down your spine then you clearly know what today is. That's right, it's the 25th anniversary of the first episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. On March 10, 1997, the Charles Martin Smith-directed, Joss Whedon-written "Welcome to the Hellmouth" hit The WB screens- and there was no looking back. Spending its first five seasons on The WB before moving to UPN for its final two seasons, the series would go on to inspire generations of young women (and become a still-amazingly-viable franchise with books, comic books, decent square footage of space in most Hot Topics, etc.). To celebrate the occasion as well as the fans who've made the show such a success, Gellar as well as David Boreanaz (Angel), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn), and Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia)

"25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid-season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success," Gellar wrote in her Instagram post along with an image of a clapperboard from filming the original series. "But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well":

"An Angel was born 25 years ago even though he was 245 years old. We celebrate 25 years and to all the fans we say 'Thank You!" wrote Boreanaz in his Instagram post marking the occasion:

"Happy 25th anniversary, big sister, of the premiere of your show ['Buffy the Vampire Slayer']. We have known each other for almost 30 years. You gave me this shirt to wear to present an award to you. For being a badass. You still are. 🗝🔮❤️ but I'm also still taller. 😜," Trachtenberg joked in her Instagram post, tagging Gellar with a fun little ribbing at the end:

Here's a look at Carpenter's tweet from earlier today explaining just how close her "Buffy" audition came to not happening:

What a ride. Hardly seems poss the airdate was in 3/1997.

What a ride. Hardly seems poss the airdate was in 3/1997.

We shot the pilot for #BTVS while I was still a series reg on Malibu Shores. My audition for #BTVS almost didn't happen cuz Malibu Shores shot in San Pedro that day. Getting to The Ranch at rush hour was next 2 impossible.

And here's a final treat for all of you! On October 1, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is coming to Fuse as a way of kicking off the Halloween season. All seven seasons will be available on Fuse as part of a licensing deal with Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.