Buffy, Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Announces First-Watch Podcast

Charisma Carpenter rolled out the first episode of The B*tch is Back!, a first-watch podcast spotlighting Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

Yesterday, series star/EP Sarah Michelle Gellar shared during an interview with Vanity Fair Italia that she would love to find a way to bring back characters from the original series for Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series for Hulu – including the characters who had died during the original run. One of the two names that would top many "Buffyverse" fans' lists would be Cordelia Chase, a major player in both BTVS and the David Boreanaz-starring spinoff series, Angel, who was portrayed by none other than Charisma Carpenter. Now, Carpenter is offering "Buffyverse" fans her personal insights on her time on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel with her official first-watch podcast, Charisma Carpenter: The B*tch is Back! on Patreon. That's right, we're talking episode per episode – and at the perfect time.

"Tell everyone you've ever met that… The B*tch is Back! My official podcast is finally LIVE on [Patreon]! Join my community to laugh with me, reflect, and make sense of it all as I watch for the first time the iconic shows that helped shape who I am today. Your Buffy and Angel comfort content starts now!" Carpenter shared in the Instagram post announcing the podcast. "Special thanks to friend and thespian [Julie Benz] who not only answered the call, she showed-up honest, prepared and as funny as can be! Love you friend! Special thanks also to the incomparable [Maiya Sykes] for lending her incredible talent and expertise to the show. That is all Maiya singing the jingle. And it's fantastic! Right?! Give her love." As you just read, Julie Benz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Dexter) joins Carpenter for the first episode, which you can check out (along with info on membership options and more) over on the main site.

Buffy Sequel Series Involvement "Would Be My Dream": Carpenter

During Indiana Comic Con back in March, Carpenter offered her thoughts on the revival series and if she would consider returning as Cordelia Chase. "I hope so. From what I understand, there isn't even a pilot at the moment, so I hope – if I am involved – I hope so in some fashion it's more in a substantive way. That would be my dream," Carpenter shared (as reported by Collider) about the possibility of being involved with the potential series. "I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved to begin with, the best parts of it, Gail Berman, and then having Chloé Zhao direct – Oscar winner and, in general, badass [Laughs] – and then the Zuck sisters who are incredible writers and then obviously Sarah backing it and I hope to be part of it."

