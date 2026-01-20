Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Carpenter, Marsters Discuss Which OG Characters Should Return

Charisma Carpenter and James Marsters on which original series characters they could see returning for the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival.

Charisma Carpenter and James Marsters discuss potential returns for the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival.

Marsters hints his return as Spike could happen but prefers to wait before bringing the character back.

Carpenter sees Willow, Angel, and Spike as likely OG cast members for the New Sunnydale series.

The duo agrees magic in the Buffyverse allows for bringing back beloved characters, even those who died.

When we last checked in on Charisma Carpenter's The Bitch Is Back! "Buffy" rewatch podcast, Carpenter was joined by James Marsters (Spike) to discuss S02E03 "School Hard." But early on, their conversation focused on EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale revival series. Previously, Marsters had expressed his support for the projects and his interest in potentially being involved in some capacity. During his one-on-one with Carpenter, Marters left the strong impression that his being involved might be less wishful thinking and more of a reality. Though if he had his way, Marsters would prefer a possible Spike return be held off for a bit – and he explained why.

After sharing that there has been some interest in his returning as Spike, Carpenter said that she would imagine that Alyson Hannigan's Willow, David Boreanaz's Angel, and Marsters's Spike would be invited back. "I can't imagine them not wanting to use anybody. They're so well… all the characters are so well defined," Martsters shared, adding that he believed Carpenter's Cordelia would also be invited back. Regarding whether or not he could see Nicholas Brendon, who has dealt with a number of personal and health issues over the years, return as Xander, Marsters shared that he could. "If he were up for it. Yes. Yeah. I think the question is not whether the character would be good in the thing. The question is whether Nick would be up for it."

From there, Carpenter addressed characters like Cordelia, Amber Benson's Tara, and Emma Caulfield's Anya, who were killed off in the "Buffyverse," and the possibility of them returning. Carpenter said that she wasn't sure how "integral" Cordelia would be in the new series since there were "four seasons of 'Buffy' that happened without Cordelia," and that her return might be more about giving Cordelia "her due in terms of being a beloved character and seeing her through." But Marsters makes the point that the "Buffyverse" is a supernatural universe where magic exists, so characters could be brought back in any number of ways. "Magic is a great thing. You don't have to explain anything. Not like 'Star Trek.' They have to come up with some kind of scientific explanation for whatever's happened. 'Oh, it's a spell. She's… you know, we cast a spell. 'Hi, Cordelia.' 'Hey, what's up?' Get on with the story."

