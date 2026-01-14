Posted in: Current News, CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy Return Series: "There Is Interest in Having Me Back": Marsters

During Charisma Carpenter's podcast, James Marsters had some interesting things to say about Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale.

Article Summary James Marsters teases there is interest in having him back as Spike for Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale.

Marsters discussed his potential return on Charisma Carpenter's Buffy rewatch podcast, The Bitch Is Back!.

He believes new characters and the Slayer’s story should be established before introducing legacy cast members.

Marsters suggests a Spike cameo might make sense no earlier than the end of season one or beginning of season two.

As we wait on news regarding the status of EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale rolls on, we're getting some fascinating insights from none other than James Marsters, aka Spike. Regarding the upcoming revival/sequel series, Marsters has expressed his support of it in the past and his interest in potentially being involved in some capacity. But during a recent podcast interview, Marters left us with the impression that the possibility of his being involved might be less wishful thinking and more of a reality. Though if he had his way, Marsters would prefer a possible Spike return be held off for a bit – and he explains why.

During the latest episode of Charisma Carpenter's The Bitch Is Back! "Buffy" rewatch podcast, Carpenter was joined by Marsters to discuss episode S02E03 "School Hard." But early on, the conversation took a turn when they discussed rewatching the series after so many years. "It's so funny. I watched initially, like we all did, to see how we looked in the episodes. And then, I didn't rewatch for a long time, and I recently did just because of this whole reboot issue," Marters shared. "I had to go back and watch it just to ask myself, can you play that character again? Can… just, never mind the externals… can you internally get back to that psychology, you know?"

Even before Marters finished, you could see Carpenter waiting with the ten-ton follow-up. "James. Are you exclusively admitting that you're a part of the reboot?" It's interesting to both listen and watch Marsters' response to the question. "I am not. No, I can… I have no idea. I have… let's see what can I say. Uh, there is interest in having me back." From there, Marsters offered his thoughts on when the new series should introduce characters from the original series, stressing the need for patience and time to establish the new show's universe and characters before bringing in any familiar faces.

"I've been saying, when asked, that if I was producing the reboot, I wouldn't call me yet," Marsters shared. "I would have to do the origin story of the new Slayer. I would have to introduce all of her friends. I would have to set up the new world. And I would have to get them into at least one adventure together before I dropped in any other characters, whether it's other new characters that I imagine or whether it's the characters from the original show. And so I wouldn't imagine that I would be called until the earliest would be the end of season one, possibly into season two, is when I do it. And so, I guess I would be surprised if I'm not called, and I would be surprised if I was called now."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!