Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: angel, btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: David Boreanaz Comments on Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return Post

Shortly after Sarah Michelle Gellar posted about returning for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series, David Boreanaz commented on the news.

Earlier today, Sarah Michelle Gellar took to social media to confirm that she's working with Showrunners, writers, and EP Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman and director and EP Chloé Zhao on a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer that would see Gellar return to her iconic role as Buffy Summers. Along with providing some insights and a timeline of when the conversations first began, Gellar also reassured fans that she wouldn't have considered a return if what they're creating wasn't going to do right by the original series and its faithful fans. Not long after the social media post went live, David Boreanaz – who famously co-starred with Gellar as Angel on the series before getting a spinoff series of his own – shared his feelings in the comment section of Gellar's post. "Excited for you and your journey. Enjoy the moments and continue to always give back to the fans," Boreanaz wrote as his comment to Gellar's post from earlier today. "God Speed."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios. Here's a look at Gellar's post from earlier today, followed by the complete text of Gellar's message:

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!