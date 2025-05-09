Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, willow

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan Post Made Our Friday

While we await word on Hulu's "Buffy" revival series, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan shared a post together that made our Friday.

Aside from the fact that we really want series star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar, showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival to get a series order from Hulu because we're fans (and damn proud of it), we're also enjoying covering what's going on because we get to hear from a lot of familiar faces from the "Buffyverse" – and then there are moments like these. Gellar and Alyson Hannigan shared a motion post of the two of them of them together, showing off different poses. While we're sure that this is going to get more than a few fans hoping and dreaming that this means Hannigan's Willow Rosenberg will be a part of the new series – and some may even see it as a confirmation – we strongly suggest you appreciate it for what it is and in its moment. Because it's really cool to hear from the cast – and even better when we get a chance to see them reconnect.

With a caption that simply reminds all of us that they're "#OG," here's a look at the post shared by Gellar and Hannigan – followed by a look back at Gellar's original post, detailing the journey that led her to be involved in the revival series:

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

