Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Believes Fans Will Be "Pretty Impressed"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar on why the sequel series is "nerve-wracking" and fans being "pretty impressed."

While it was important to hear Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan drive home the point that we need to bring back storytelling that focuses on "the good guys" being the cool ones and not the "big bads," Sarah Michelle Gellar, showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman have already started doing their part. To say that the news of a pilot for a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer that sees Gellar returning as Buffy Summers was well-received would be a righteous understatement – and now, we've got some additional thoughts about the project from Gellar to pass along. "I wish there was a better word than overwhelming. It's heartwarming and exciting and also incredibly nerve-wracking at the same time," Gellar shared with PEOPLE during this weekend's 12th Annual Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. Noting that the effort is "nerve-wracking" to attempt "because you have to do it right," Gellar made it clear that the perfect creative team was in place to make the magic happen. "I think we have this team in place that is legendary, from Chloé Zhao to the Zucks [Nora and Lilla Zuckerman], to Gail Berman," she added. "I think people are going to be pretty impressed."

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

