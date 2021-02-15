Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter Responds to David Boreanaz, Jose Molina

Though Joss Whedon has not spoken publicly about or issued a statement on the charges that have been raised against him, a number of Charisma Carpenter's (Cordelia) co-stars, friends, and more have voiced their support since the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel star went public with accusations against Whedon involving years of unprofessional and abusive behavior. Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers), Amber Benson (Tara Maclay), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Eliza Dushku (Faith), James Marsters (Spike), J. August Richards (Charles Gunn), and David Boreanaz (Angel), as well as writers Marti Noxon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel) and Jose Molina (Firefly).

Carpenter is now reaching back out to respond to some of those who've supported her, tweeting to Boreanaz late Sunday, "I know you're there for me, David. I appreciate all you've done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday. -Thank you so much. ♥️". The actress also responded to Molina, agreeing there need to be better systems in place to protect individuals "from being subjected to sexual misconduct, cruel, demeaning, and humiliating behaviors by superiors." Here's a look at Carpenter's responses to Boreanaz and Molina's shows of support:

I know you're there for me, David. I appreciate all you've done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday. -Thank you so much. ♥️ — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 15, 2021

I'm sorry to hear this about your colleagues' experience. Hopefully, these stories will not be in vain. Hopefully, we can institute systems in the workplace to protect employees from being subjected to sexual misconduct, cruel, demeaning, and humiliating behaviors by superiors. — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 15, 2021

After living with the experience for "nearly two decades" before speaking up last week, Carpenter claimed in her social media posts, "Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working on the sets of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Angel.' While he found his conduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively." You can read Carpenter's entire statement below, where the actress goes on to offer examples of her allegations as well as revealing that she took part in WarnerMedia's investigation into Justice League star Ray Fisher's claims against Whedon.

Here's a look at the Buffy and Angel star's original tweets from last Wednesday:

On July 1, 2020, Fisher aka Cyborg took to Twitter to accuse Whedon of being abusive on the 2017 set not long after Whedon took over from Zack Snyder (who left the production due to a family tragedy), and that two other executives helped enable Whedon's alleged actions. WarnerMedia opened an investigation into Fisher's allegations, but in early September the company claimed that Fished wasn't cooperating with third-party investigators Fisher denied those claims, while friends co-stars such as Jason Mamoa began publically supporting Fisher and demanding WarnerMedia take action.

Then on November 24, word came down from Whedon that he was stepping away from his upcoming HBO series The Nevers. Whedon cited "the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic" as being a major factor in his decision. "This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing the Nevers has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer. I am genuinely exhausted and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change," Whedon wrote in his own statement. HBO confirmed in a brief statement that it had parted ways with the show's creator, writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner. "We have parted ways with Joss Whedon. We remain excited about the future of The Nevers and look forward to its premiere," wrote the cable network in a statement.