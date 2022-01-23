Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Happy (Belated) Birthday, Buffy Summers!

At Bleeding Cool TV, we have a whole bunch of beliefs & superstitions that tie into the coverage we do here. As much as it's our responsibility to report on important issues impacting television- good or bad- we always try to make sure that we don't get lost in the "slash-n-burn" and remember to put some good stuff out across the pop culture landscape. After all of the ugliness around the Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe last week, we missed a very important date and a very important person who looked to be celebrating that date. Well, we almost missed it. Though we're a few days off, we wanted to offer a (belated) happy birthday to Buffy Summers (born on January 19, 1981) and a tip of our hat in respect to her real-life counterpart Sarah Michelle Gellar. Along with nearly missing the television-changing occasion, we also nearly missed Gellar's brief yet touching message to everyone.

"I can't take back the past, but I can fight for the future," Gellar wrote in her Instagram post on that special day last week- check it out below:

As for the matter of a "Buffy" reboot and if she would return for one, Gellar explained to Mario Lopez during a February 2021 edition of his podcast On with Mario Lopez that the vampire slayer's story works best when told from the perspective of a teenager. Joking that she's a "wee bit, how do they say, 'long in the tooth' for that," Gellar went on to explain that the "big bads" that Buffy faced were meant to be " a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence." She continued, "I do think that story lends itself, it'd be interesting to see how a chosen one would deal with that. I don't think it's me, I don't think I should be the one doing it." That said, Gellar appreciates that Buffy's story is one that still speaks to newer generations. "I love that the story holds up and that people are calling for that," she said.

