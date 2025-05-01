Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Series Leaks Are "All Fake": Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that those online leaked character details about the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series are "all fake."

Earlier today, Eric Schrier, Disney Television Studios, shared how series star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar, showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman came together for Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series pilot. Now, we're checking back in with Gellar, who threw a whole lot of cold water on some reported series/pilot details that allegedly leaked. Spoiler? They're not true. At the end of March, TV Line reported what it claimed were exclusive details on three major characters. Though Hulu and 20th Television declined to comment at the time, early character details included "Nova" – a 16-year-old who's smart but more of a loner – as the new slayer. "Nova's" team would include "Hugo" ("an out-and-proud nerd who comes from money") and "Gracie," described as "a young expert on vampires who's an acolyte" of Buffy (Gellar).

During an interview with Elite Daily in support of her partnership with MyFitnessPal to promote its new meal-planner tool, Gellar didn't mince words when it came to shutting down the rumors. "Those are all fake characters. That thing that got released is all fake," Gellar revealed. But while it's way too soon to start offering details, Gellar was more than willing to share one important aspect of the revival that will be in line with the original series. "The whole point of an antihero is to be a hero for the people who don't fit in the box, the people who aren't like everybody else. That's who I want to tell stories for: the person that really looks to these stories to feel a connection," Gellar shared.

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

