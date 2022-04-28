Bupkis: Pete Davidson to Star, Write & EP New Peacock Comedy Series

When he's not busy killing it on NBC's Saturday Night Live (which we need him to remember a member of at least through the 50th season) or buying ferries with SNL castmate & "Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost, Pete Davidson is in the business of starring in, executive producing & writing his own series. At least that's what we're learning this week, as Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for Davidson's new comedy series Bupkis. The half-hour live-action comedy is a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life, combining grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Davidson is well known (and done well with). Dave Sirus and Judah Miller are set to write and executive produce Bupkis alongside executive producers Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David for Broadway Video.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, when news of the series order was first announced. "'Bupkis' will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television." Considering the success that Davidson has had recently with his SNL run, recent & upcoming feature film appearances, and more (like doing a great job co-hosting a live New Year's Eve event with Miley Cyrus), it's no surprise that the project was highly sought-after by both streaming services and cable networks. Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, Peacock's half-hour comedy series Bupkis is executive produced by Davidson, Miller, Michaels, Singer, and David.