Cardi B Schools Elon Musk on American Struggle; "PS Fix My Algorithm"

Cardi B wasn't going to let an insult from Elon Musk slide, schooling him on the American struggle - and offering him some Twitter advice.

Rapper and songwriter Cardi B didn't let a teleprompter glitch keep her from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday night during a rally in Wisconsin – and why ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump is wrong for America. "Just like Kamala Harris, I, too, have been the underdog. I've been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still, people question us, how we got to the top," Cardi B shared at one point, noting that what VP Harris had to offer was the thing that got Cardi B to come off of the sidelines and campaign for VP Harris. "I can't stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one," she added – and speaking of bullies…

"People like Donald Trump don't believe women deserve rights, and when those rights are taken away, they are nowhere to be found," Cardi B noted about VP Harris's opponent and his continued push to ban abortions and restrict women's rights on a national level. "If [Trump's] definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don't want it," she added, referencing Trump's recent comments about his wanting to protect women whether they "like it or not." As she sees it, it's just another example of how Trump is nothing more than a "hustler" only looking out for himself, "hustling women out of their rights to their body is nasty work. Hustling Americans out of their hard-earned money by selling Trump watches, Trump sneakers, and Trump Bible — by the way, the watches is $100,000, made in China, another country he discredited — is nasty too."

Well, that was apparently too much for Twitter overlord, really, really excited Trump supporter, and dude with the worst understanding of pop culture to ever breathe air, Elon Musk, to take. "Another puppet who can't even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy," Musk tweeted in response to Cardi B's speech – but was he cosplaying as "Dark Gothic MAGA" when he posted it, and did he gleefully jump in the air afterward? Those are the important questions. Not surprisingly, Musk did tag Cardi B directly with his response – but it didn't matter.

"I'm not a puppet, Elon. I'm a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I'm a product of welfare, I'm a product of section 8, I'm a product of poverty, and I'm a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don't know nothing about that. You don't know not one thing about the American struggle….," Cardi B wrote in her retweet of Musk's message – before offering him some much-needed professional advice: "PS fix my algorithm."

