Carmen Sandiego Season 3 Steals Its Way Back to Netflix This October

That's right, Gumshoe – your favorite international thief in scarlet is back on our favorite scarlet streaming service in less than a month. Season 3 of Netflix animated children's series Carmen Sandiego is back to brighten up your quarantine and grant your household a little peace and quiet starting October 1, if only for a few days.

In case you're not familiar with the original franchise, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego is a nostalgia brand, having launched in 1985 as an educational entertainment computer game. Since then, it's garnered several game show spin-offs, a whole line of "edutainment" games teaching history and geography, both domestically and globally. Though it was adapted to an animated television series in the 1990s, Netflix rebooted the franchise in 2019, releasing two seasons and an interactive special titled, Carmen SanDiego: To Steal or Not to Steal wherein viewers guided Carmen's choices through the story, altering the events and story.

The rebooted series stars Gina Rodriguez as the titular thief, Finn Wolfhard as Player, her "eye-in-the-sky" ops man, as well as a litany of other talented voice actors including Liam O'Brien, Abby Trott, Michael Hawley, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn. The story follows Carmen as she embarks on a mission to discover who she is and where she really came from, being raised by VILE, a global criminal organization. Now with her team, they work to secure important historical artifacts, stealing them before VILE has the chance.

If you need to get up to speed on season 2, you can read my review here. I don't think the "To Steal or Not to Steal" interactive special is canon and it was a self-contained story, but if you want to read up on what choices to make, you can check out my story guide here. The third season of Carmen Sandiego drops on Netflix on October 1.