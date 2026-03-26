Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: carrie, stephen king

Carrie: Heather Graham on Mike Flanagan's Approach, Character Details

Heather Graham offered insights into her character and how Mike Flanagan added current issues into his adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie.

We liked the idea of writer/director Mike Flanagan offering a series take on bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel Carrie the moment when it was announced, and we've liked what we heard about the Summer H. Howell and Siena Agudong-starring adaptation throughout filming. As we await word on when the series will hit Prime Video screens, we're getting some insights from Heather Graham (Boogie Nights) about what viewers can expect. "If you remember the original movie, Carrie's got two main antagonists. She has her mother, and she has the girl at school who's bullying her. I played the mom of the girl at school who's bullying her," Graham shared during a panel session at MegaCon Orlando. With Flanagan having "expanded on the story," Graham could see the possibility of a series return: "Hopefully they're looking to do maybe a second season too." Previously, Graham shared that she thought the first three episodes were "great," noting that Flanagan has modernized his take to include "social media bullying and guns in school," while still capturing "the essence of what makes 'Carrie' great."

The streaming series adaptation is described as a bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.

Along with Howell and Agudong, the series cast includes Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie's mom, Margaret White; Alison Thornton (Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan's Crossing) as Tommy.

In addition, Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Heather Graham, and Delainey Hayles are set for recurring roles, alongside Crystal Balint, Danielle Klaudt, Tim Bagley, Tahmoh Penikett, Mapuana Makia, Rowan Danielle, Naika Toussaint, and Cassandra Naud. Here's a look back at Flanagan's post announcing the start of production:

Carrie: Flanagan on What The Series Won't Be; Stephen King's Approval

Speaking with Variety in support of his feature film adaptation of King's work, The Life of Chuck, Flanagan discussed the importance of coming up with a unique and timely reason to tell Carrie White's story that would work for him and King. In addition, Flanagan previews the approach that the series will take by revealing what it won't be. Here are the highlights:

Flanagan on Being Able to Answer "Why?" (For Himself and Stephen King): "I initially thought, 'Why? It's been done.' And then I found an answer to that question, and it made me very excited. But when I went to Steve, his answer was 'Why?' His first response was, 'Leave her alone. She's been through enough.' But it's that thing where the more information I could share, and sending him the bible and the plan for the show, he could see the thing we were trying to do that was new. Then he said, 'Ohh, now I'm interested, just as a fan. I'm excited to see where this goes.' Once he said yes, then we were off, because if Steve had said no, I wouldn't do it. So the relationship has evolved, but he's always remained incredibly respectful of separating the book and the movie."

For Flanagan, It's About "What We're Not Doing": "The thing I would say is the original story is half a century old, and it's wonderful. Its themes were about youth and bullying and the consequences of that. I believe that in today's modern world, the power of what it means to be a bully, the breadth of that, and the impact of bullying have changed a lot. The central tenets are still the same, but it's about much more than Carrie White. I can't really talk about what we're doing; I can only really talk about what we're not doing. We're not retelling the story as it's been told, and we're not making a show about telekinesis. It's in there, but that's not what it's about. There's a version of it where Carrie White carries a tragic superhero origin story that goes horribly wrong. I feel like they've done that, too. So we're focused way more on the destruction of a community through these very modern tools. What happens in a world where the internet has created an environment of perceived anonymity? Carrie White in the locker room in every iteration is a horrifying scene. Carrie White in the locker room when people have phones in their hands is a whole different thing."

Flanagan will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, and is expected to direct some episodes. Trevor Macy is also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

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