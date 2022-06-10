Castlevania: Nocturne – Netflix Releases Spinoff Series Teaser

A little more than a year ago, Castlevania fans learned that Netflix's first anime and second adult animated series would be ending its run with a 10-episode fourth season in large part due to controversies surrounding the series' creator (more on that below). But even within that huge batch of bad news, there was a glimmer of hope in that the streamer was reportedly still interested in an animated series set in the Castlevania universe. Well, that glimmer of hope became a bright, shining light of reality on Friday with the streamer confirming and releasing a teaser for the spinoff Castlevania: Nocturne. Currently in production (with no release window announced), the series will shift its focus to Richter Belmont, a descendent of the Belmont family, and is set during the French Revolution. And now thanks to today's Geeked Week session, you get a first look at what's in store…

Fronted by showrunner Kevin Kolde and series creator & writer Clive Bradley, and produced by Project 51 Productions (with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation), here's a look at the first official teaser for Castlevania: Nocturne (and make sure to stay tuned for additional production updates)

Facing allegations of sexual misconduct (which he denied) during the summer of 2020, author, comic book writer, and Castelvania series creator/writer/EP Warren Ellis and the streaming service parted ways but not before Ellis had finished the scripts for the fourth season. Ellis was not involved in the fourth & final season beyond what he had already completed and was reportedly not a part of any of the conversations about taking the franchise in another direction.

