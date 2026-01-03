Posted in: CBS, Current News, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: cbs evening news, opinion

CBS Evening News Standards Will Be Higher Than Cronkite Era: Dokoupil

New anchor Tony Dokoupil claims that CBS Evening News will be more transparent and accountable than it was during Walter Cronkite's era.

On Monday, CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and new anchor Tony Dokoupil will have a chance to prove that they're the winning combination that was needed to bring back CBS News' journalistic integrity. Setting aside the fact that the duo should be more worried about their corporate bosses' integrity and less about the news organization that's done fine without them, we can safely say that they've gotten things off on a pretty shitty note. There are still more questions than answers surrounding why a 60 Minutes segment critical of Donald Trump was pulled at the last minute, despite clearing legal and the network's Standards and Practices. Despite promising that it would air during a "future broadcast," the segment isn't listed in the press release for this Sunday's show.

Then, the news organization posted a video of Dokoupil pretty much verbally dumping a steaming pile of disrespect on the work that CBS News has done over the years while attempting one of those, "Awww, shucks! I'm not like them! I'm one of you!" appeals. That brought us to Friday, with Weiss and Dokoupil releasing a rundown of "promises" that CBS Evening News plans to keep moving forward – including an odd reaffirmation of their love for America (more on that below). Of course, you would think things would pause there – what with the weekend and all. But Dokoupil decided to take to social media to respond to some comments from folks who don't exactly see the "new" CBS News moving in the right direction. It didn't help.

Dokoupil Claiming Higher Journalistic Standards Than Walter Cronkite: In response to a comment from some who "grew up on Cronkite" and fears "CBS has lost its Tiffany shine," Dokoupil replied, "What did you love most about him? I can promise you we'll be more accountable and more transparent than Cronkite or any one else of his era."

Editor's Note: If Dokoupil wants to be "accountable" and "transparent," then maybe he can explain how that pulled "60 Minutes" segment suddenly didn't meet the new standards being set by CBS News.

Dokoupil's "CBS Evening News" Video Message Wasn't Written by Bari Weiss: After another comment claimed that his video message from earlier in the week, which rolled out the "new direction" CBS Evening News was taking, was actually written by Weiss, Dokoupil made clear that those words were his own. "Nope, I wrote it. I spent the first half of my career as a print journalist. If the Internet had never been invented, I probably still would be a print journalist. Writing is my first form."

Editor's Note: Weiss didn't just bring on a mouthpiece by hiring Dokoupil; she picked someone who appears not to have a high regard for how CBS News had conducted itself in the past and believes they have the answer – just like Weiss.

Dokoupil Not Sold on Experts: After being called out for complaining that CBS News depends too much on experts and academicians, and not as much on the everyday person by none other than Andy Cohen, Dokoupil responded, "Andy, I love ya. But can you really not think of any examples where academic advice turned out narrow or bad? I basically gave you a multiple-choice list. It's possible you were living outside or above the issues I mention."

Editor's Note: With no due respect to Dokoupil, that was just a lazy response. We can find numerous examples of talking heads on news programs offering "the other perspective" that often turns out to be nothing more than a steaming pile of unsubstantiated opinions, rage, and the latest conspiracy theories. Even worse, you have folks speaking on life-or-death issues with no legitimate background to discuss those issues. That's where responsible journalism is supposed to come in – fact-checking and pushing back on misinformation so that viewers can make informed decisions based on the facts, rather than relying on whatever emerges from the social media cesspool.

But in light of that still-MIA 60 Minutes segment, perhaps this was the best comment of the "I have very little faith that this is true. We watched your company twist itself into a knot to make itself attractive to it's [sic] new parent company. I doubt you will be permitted to share the news in an unbiased way. You will show stories of everyday Americans who fight against addiction, job loss, etc. but the policy decisions contributing to their plight will stay in the background. Call me doubting Thomas, show me that I'm wrong." On Monday, Weiss and Dokoupil get their chance to prove a lot of folks wrong. They're not off to a great start.

When the new CBS Evening News kicks off on Monday, we promise to live by these five simple principles – from our very first show on the road, to our first broadcast on the new set in New York, and every one after that. Join us January 5th at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/K3gNPnC6lx — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 2, 2026 Show Full Tweet

CBS Evening News Makes Odd Promise to Viewers: "We Love America"

What follows is an interesting mix of assumptions, wishful thinking, and serious concerns. For example, the third point does nothing to address the news organization's responsibility to counter and correct misinformation. If CBS Evening News wants its viewers to have a chance to make up their own minds, then it has a responsibility to fact-check and address those factual corrections in real-time as often as possible.

However, the "We love America" part is our biggest red flag, because the last thing a news program should have as a core principle is to remind viewers that it loves the country whose government it should be reporting on objectively. In addition, there's the implication that the news program – and by that extension, CBS News – didn't "love" America enough in the past, as well as passive-aggressively questioning the "national pride" that other news organizations hold.

(1) We work for you. That means you come first. Not our advertisers. Not politicians. Not corporate interests, including the corporate owners of CBS News.

(2) We report on the world as it is. We'll be honest and direct with you. That means no weasel words or padded landings. We'll tell you what we know, when we know it. Well update our reporting when we uncover new facts. And we'll admit when we get it wrong.

(3) We respect you. We believe that our fellow Americans are smart and discerning. It's our job to present you with the fullest picture — and the strongest voices on all sides of an issue. We trust you to make up your own minds, and to make the decisions that are best for you, your families and your communities.

(4) We love America. And we make no apologies for saying so. Our foundational values of liberty, equality and the rule of law make us the last best hope on Earth. We also believe in Franklin's famous line about America as a republic — if we can keep it. We aim to do our part every night: One way to think about our show is as a daily conversation about exactly where we are as a country and where we are going.

(5) We respect tradition, but we also believe in the future. We embrace the tools that allow us to reach you where you are. Some of you will watch this show on linear television. Others will increasingly watch it on social media. What we can guarantee is that the tools will continue to change — but some things never will. One of those things is honest journalism.

