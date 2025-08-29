Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: chad powers

Chad Powers: Hulu Drops Official Key Art for Glen Powell Comedy Series

Following in the footsteps of Tootsie and White Chicks, here's a look at the key art poster for Hulu's Glen Powell-starring Chad Powers.

Article Summary Hulu unveils the official key art for the new Glen Powell comedy series, Chad Powers, debuting this fall.

Chad Powers follows a disgraced quarterback who reboots his career undercover with a wild disguise.

Glen Powell and Michael Waldron co-create and star in this irreverent sports comedy series for Hulu.

The show is inspired by the viral Eli Manning "Chad Powers" sketch featured on ESPN+ and NFL Films.

Not since Tootise and White Chicks have we been asked to suspend our disbelief to this extent – but what the f**k, right? In Glen Powell and Michael Waldron's half-hour Hulu comedy series Chad Powers, Russ Holliday's (Powell) wild ways have finally gotten the best of him, costing the up-and-coming QB a chance at an epically successful college and professional football career. But when one star falls, another is set to rise and shine – and that man's name is Chad Powers… who Powell is also playing. They're not twins – they're the same person, apart from a bad wig and even worse fake nose. With the series premiere only a month away, we have an official key art poster to pass along that helps us make our point…

Along with Powell, the upcoming streaming comedy series stars Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny, and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson. Set to hit screens on September 30th, here's a look back at the official teaser that was released back in December 2024, followed by the official logline/overview for Hulu's Chad Powers and a look at South Georgia's media day conference.

When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli's Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot.

Hulu's Chad Powers stems from co-creators and executive producers Powell and Waldron. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown, and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce, and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. Powell serves as co-creator and is co-writing and executive-producing under his production co-banner, Barnstorm Productions.

