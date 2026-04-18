Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: Capaldi on How Fans Make Him "Feel a Little Bit Magical"

During an edition of ITV's This Morning, Peter Capaldi explained what it is about Doctor Who fans that makes him "feel a little bit magical."

Article Summary Peter Capaldi shares how Doctor Who fans make him "feel a little bit magical" during public encounters.

Capaldi reveals that his two most recognized roles are Doctor Who and Malcolm Tucker, each with fan requests.

He reflects on the pressure of embodying the Doctor, striving not to disappoint passionate Whovians.

Despite being melancholic, Capaldi emphasizes the warmth and affection fans bring to his life.

While our radars are fixed on any updates on how things are looking with the BBC and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who Christmas Special (and beyond), we've had a chance to check out what Peter Capaldi, aka the Twelfth Doctor, has had to say about his time on the long-running series. During an interview with ITV's This Morning, alongside his Criminal Record co-star Cush Jumbo, Capaldi shared how the Doctor and Malcolm Tucker from The Thick of It tend to be the two roles that fans will call out to him about in public – usually the former involving a TARDIS joke and the latter involving someone wanting to be told to "fuck off." When asked if there was ever a time when he wished he wouldn't have to be "on" in public, Capaldi offered a wonderful perspective on how he views the fan engagement. "It's really sweet, you know? It's really nice. People come with such affection and warmth for that character. I'm not Doctor Who, unfortunately. I'm just me. But when they come to you with that level of affection, you kind of feel a little bit magical."

Here's Capaldi and Jumbo's full interview with ITV's This Morning, followed by some previous insights that Capaldi had to share:

During an interview with the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Capaldi shared that he had "a little regret" when it came to making the decision to depart the show. Building on the question, Capaldi offered a deep dive into how the "intense" pressure of taking on the beloved role affected his daily interactions with others in public. "It's great fun being Doctor Who, but the pressure of it is quite intense. You're sort of on all the time and you don't want to disappoint anyone because even though I'm not Doctor Who, if people are meeting me they'd rather meet the version of me that is Doctor Who. So you try not to let them down, right?" Capaldi explained. "Yeah, because I'm quite miserable and melancholic, really," he joked, adding, "And that was, that was one of the big changes in my life, I guess, which happened quite late, was I'm quite miserable really, but I thought you can't be miserable if you're Doctor Who. You can't because you would disappoint people so I have to become cheerful all the time."

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