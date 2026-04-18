Posted in: Comics | Tagged: marvel. dc, newlitg

Marvel/DC Crossovers Collected In The Daily LITG, 18th of April 2026

Marvel Comics Collects Its Marvel/DC Crossovers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Marvel is collecting its historic Marvel/DC crossovers as "The Dead Of Knight" edition

Top trending comic news includes Batman vs Thor and July 2026 Marvel and DC solicitations

Recap of past years' major Marvel/DC articles, events, and comic industry developments

Spotlight on comic creator birthdays and invite to join the LitG Daily Mailing List

Marvel Comics Collects Its Marvel/DC Crossovers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel Comics Collects Its Marvel/DC Crossovers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Absolute Mystery Figure

LITG two years ago… Real Time Ultimate Comics

LITG three years ago, A New Look for Wonder Woman

LITG four years ago, Todd McFarlane Wants You

LITG five years ago, Alfred Molina, Dominic Purcell and Laura Kinney

LITG six years ago, DC Comics, Diamond, Umbrella Academy

One year ago, the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered. We also got a view of new Umbrella Academy at this difficult time.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark McKenzie-Ray , Titan Comics editor.

, Titan Comics editor. Comics radio interviewer Alex Fitch .

. Darryl Cunningham , Science cartoonist.

, Science cartoonist. Cartoonist Jon Scrivens

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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