Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Alienware, monitor, pc

Alienware Reveals New 27 240Hz QD-OLED Monitor

Alienware has revealed a brand-new PC monitor on the market, as they showed off the 27 240Hz QD-OLED Monitor

Article Summary Alienware launches a 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth gameplay

Features QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, 0.03ms response time, and FreeSync Premium for lag-free performance

Unmatched visual quality with DCI-P3 99% color coverage, infinite contrast, and true blacks for vivid imagery

Fully adjustable ergonomic stand, TÜV Rheinland eye comfort, and anti-burn-in three-year warranty included

Alienware has a new monitor out on the market for those who game and watch media from their PC, as they unveiled the 27 240Hz QD-OLED monitor. This one was designed to give people who want to switch from LCD to a QD-OLED an easy transition without costing much or sacrificing a lot in terms of technology. The team has put together a monitor that brings out vibrant colors and a smoother display, which provides an infinite contrast ratio, as well as a lightning-fast refresh rate. This makes it great for any kind of media you may enjoy, but especially great for gamers looking for more of a competitive edge while playing. We have more details below, as it will hit the market for $350

Bring a New Sense of Vibrance to Your PC with Alienware's 27 240Hz QD-OLED Monitor

Bring your games to life with the stunning visuals of QD-OLED panel technology. With DCI-P3 99% color coverage and an infinite contrast ratio, you'll see incredibly rich colors and true blacks. QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution delivers great detail for a captivating visual experience. Experience ultra-responsive gameplay. A 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time ensure fluid, blur-free motion, while FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies eliminate screen tearing for smooth performance.

The AW2726DM features a fully adjustable stand, allowing you to change the height, tilt, swivel, and pivot for your ideal ergonomic setup, helping you stay comfortable and organized. Game for longer with a TÜV Rheinland three-star certified eye comfort monitor. This hardware-based low blue light solution helps reduce eye strain without impacting the game's color quality. Enjoy peace of mind with anti-burn-in technology and a three-year warranty that includes OLED burn-in protection, so you can focus on gaming.

DCI-P3 99% color coverage enables images that come to life

Infinite contrast ratio delivers perfect blacks that make color appear even richer and more vibrant

QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution delivers great detail without requiring the highest-end GPU

240Hz refresh rate supports high frame rates for super smooth motion, faster response, and excellent game feel

0.03ms response time means pixels change color nearly instantaneously, for blur-free motion

FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync eliminate screen tear, no matter the GPU

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