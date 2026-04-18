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Tracker/Ackles, The Vampire Lestat, Always Sunny: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, The Boys, Drag Race, The Vampire Lestat, Tracker, Always Sunny, Law & Order: OC/SVU, Scrubs & more!

Article Summary Get the latest on Tracker with Jensen Ackles sharing insights from the Season 3 finale filming.

Catch up with highlights from The Boys, RuPaul's Drag Race, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Previews for Tracker's "Alaskan Wild" episode and teases from The Vampire Lestat.

Stay tuned for fresh updates on Law & Order: OC/SVU, Scrubs, WWE SmackDown, and more TV news.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, WWE SmackDown, The Boys, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Vampire Lestat, Tracker, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CNN/Larry King, Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Law & Order: OC/SVU, Scrubs, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 18th, 2026:

Tracker: Jensen Ackles Checks In From Season 3 Finale Filming

WWE SmackDown Preview: Last Chance to Fix WrestleMania Tonight

The Boys S05: Homelander & Soldier Boy: America's Sexiest Dynasty?

AEW Collision Spring Breakthru Review: Thekla Cheats, Mox Survives

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Finale Preview: Tonight's The Night!

The Vampire Lestat Teases "There's Nothing to Prove": New Music?

The Last of Us: "Sinners" Star Li Jun Li Joins Season 3 Cast: Report

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Tickets on Sale, 7 Posters, New TV Spots

Tracker: Colter Tackles The "Alaskan Wild" in This S03E18 Preview

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 Officially Wraps Filming

CNN's Time-Traveling Larry King Ushering In The End of All Existence?

Boston Blue: Here's Our S01E15: "For Those Who Weren't Heard" Preview

Fire Country S04E15 "Making Things Go Boom" Preview: From Bad to Worse

Sheriff Country S01E15: "The Lost Girls of Edgewater County" Preview

Law & Order: Meloni Thanks OC/SVU Fans; Stabler "Was a Great Ride"

The Pitt Wraps, "Airbender" Leak & Disney/Marvel: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Baywatch: Erika Eleniak Returning for FOX's Stephen Amell-Led Spinoff

Scrubs Showrunner on JD-Elliot Wrinkle, Intern Shuffle & S01 Ending

RuPaul's Drag Race S18E15 Review: LalapaRuza Riggory Realness?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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