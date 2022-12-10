Chainsaw Man Season1 Episode 9 "From Kyoto" Review: Cold-Blooded

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, "From Kyoto," was a true and intense gut punch in the name of attachment. After watching so many anime, you would think it would be something to keep in mind, but getting attached to 2D characters happens way faster than expected, and you never imagine how short the time might end up being. That said, it was another strong episode for this season as well, keeping up with the fantastic record. This episode definitely raised more questions than it answered and kept viewers wondering throughout.

I found myself going through the Impractical Jokers rollercoaster: "What! Aw, Hell No! Hold up! Huh! Ah, ok!" all throughout it. So quite a few units have been ambushed and assassinated in an attempt to get the Chainsaw Devil. Even Makima has been shot. Aki injured. Himeno has been consumed by her contracted spirit. However, in one last attempt of I do not know what, the ghost hand eaten by the Snake Devil pulled on Deji's cord, reviving him and starting off quite the battle between him and Katana dude. Things do not end up too swell as he ends up being sliced in half and his torso taken by Katana devil dude and his team. We get to hear Power has run away successfully; however no update on Aki after seeing him bleed out. Y'all know who my primary concern is; everything else can wait.

That said, in the midst of the battle, we get to see that Makima is actually alive… dun dun dun! Wait, hold up! The best magic trick in history. We do get to see the ones that attempted murder were left dead in the train with holes through them. I mean, I know about contracts, but there is just something insanely fishy about Makima. I need answers. Who is she, exactly? Or rather, what is she? Anyway, she mentions to Kurose and Tendo that there is something she can do from Kyoto to help those in Tokyo; however, she requests a few random things that might have raised an eyebrow or two: inmates condemned to death row to be lined up at a temple with high altitude. Well, this was honestly my favorite part: we jump back to the crew that is trying to take Chainsaw Devil's torso, and they suddenly start exploding one by one. Turns out Makima is making each inmate say each of their names while doing a ritual, and both the inmate and the person whose name they say die. This was fantastic, and the cold-bloodedness of it just reminded me of Light in Death Note so much.

Back at the crime scene, we see only Akane & Katana devil dude are the only ones left; however, a crazed Kobeni with a knife and gun in hand manages to get the best of them until they get in the car and escape. We see Arai was killed as well, it seems he took the second bullet for Kobeni as she managed to kill the attacker. It was a very heartbreaking scene to see Kobeni hold what is left of Denji and apologize for wanting to have him killed before. I feel so trolled by this show so far; who else is left? Makima has been informed that whatever is left from Units 1-4 is to be absorbed by Unit 4 and under Makima's supervision. There was a very shady scene in which Madoka, who just resigned, asks Makima how many of these attacks had she anticipated. She refuses to answer. But what exactly is he implying? Can she see the future? Is she contracted with a devil that does? What happened that has Madoka believing that this is something she could have anticipated? We will be staying tuned to Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man for those answers and more… and more questions, I am assuming.

