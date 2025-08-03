Posted in: Fox, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: Charlamagne Tha God, opinion, trump

Charlamagne Tha God Doubles Down In His Response to Trump's Rant

Donald Trump wasn't thrilled with what Charlamagne Tha God had to say during Lara Trump's FOX "News" show, but Charlamagne isn't backing down.

"I think traditional conservatives are going to take the Republican Party back. I think there's a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren't paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do," Charlamagne Tha God shared during his interview with Lara Trump on Lara Trump's FOX "News" show, My View. "They know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The MAGA base isn't letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base." We're guessing Lara and Donald Trump are going to have a very awkward Thanksgiving family dinner this year, and we're sure those words being said on FOX "News" won't smooth things over between Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch.

But for now, the person getting the most ranting bluster from Donald Trump is Charlamagne, with Trump taking to his version of social media to call out The Breakfast Club co-host for those and other comments made by Charlamagne during the show hosted by Trump's daughter-in-law. While there were a number of topics that Charlamagne addressed during the interview (highlights are included throughout the post), the growing controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and the release of his files seems to be the topic that keeps setting off Trump. But despite Trump calling him a "racist sleazebag" and "Low IQ individual," Charlamagne isn't backing down. In fact, he's embracing it head-on, taking to social media to share Trump's response, offer his own reaction, and include a reminder of what Jessica Williams had to share recently on The Daily Show.

"Swipe left to see how correct [Jessica Williams] was on [The Daily Show] this past week. 😂 President Trump was better off going after Urkel tho because he is really Scraping The Bottom of The Black Barrel coming at me. You can't go from MLK JR, President Obama, Oprah, Beyonce, to a sleezebag name Lenard. 😂 Anyway Yes I Believe There Is A Political Coup happening in the Republican Party and I appreciate [Lara Trump] having me on #MyView last night to talk about that amongst many other things. Let's Discuss……" Charlamagne included as the caption to his Instagram post, which included a screencap of Trump's social media rant:

Here's a look at three highlights from Charlamagne's interview this weekend with Lara Trump:

