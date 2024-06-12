Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: hot dogs, joey chestnut, netflix, Takeru Kobayashi

Chestnut & Kobayashi Have "Unfinished Beef" to Squash On Netflix

Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will look to settle their hot dog-eating rivalry this Labor Day (September 2nd) live on Netflix.

Well, that didn't take long. When Major League Eating announced that reigning Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion Joey Chestnut had been banned from this year's competition over his paid spokesperson deal with Impossible Foods and the company's plant-based hot dogs, the organization had alluded "a rival unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day" that Chestnut was reportedly set to compete in. Well, we learned what Major League Eating was talking about this afternoon, with Netflix announcing that the 16-time hot dog-eating champion would be going one-on-one with his rival, six-time hot dog–eating champion Takeru Kobayashi. Set for Labor Day – September 2nd – the streaming service's Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef will see the duo settle their 15-year rivalry… with beef hot dogs.

"Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival," shared Chestnut. "Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can't wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It's time to give the people what they want!" Kobayashi added, "Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time. This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out."

Joey Chestnut Pushes Back on 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Ban

"We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Major League Eating shared in a statement yesterday explaining why Chestnut was being banned. 'MLE and Nathan's went to great lengths in recent months to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day. For nearly two decades, we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship." In case you're wondering, that "unbranded hot dog eating contest" is one being set to stream on Netflix – as confirmed by THR.

For his part, Chestnut has taken to social media to push back on Major League Eating's decision shortly after the news hit. "I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years, I'm banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title," Chestnut shared to kick off a three-tweet/x response.

He continued, "To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned, and it doesn't impact the July 4th event. Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!"

(1/3)I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

(2/3)To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with.This is apparently the basis on which I'm being banned, and it doesn't impact the July 4th event. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

(3/3) Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday's usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you'll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!