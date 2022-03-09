Chris Jericho Betrays Inner Circle; Forms Jericho Appreciation Society

Chris Jericho betrayed his former crew in the Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite, attacking Santana and Ortiz alongside 2point0 and Daniel Garcia, with whom he formed a new stable: the Jericho Appreciation Society. Santana and Ortiz were rescuing Jericho and Revolution opponent Eddie Kingston from a beatdown by Garcia and 2point0, who attacked the pair after Jericho finally shook Kingston's hand. But that show of respect to the man that beat him at the PPV was a ruse to lure Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz into a trap. Jake Hager, who ran to the ring and feigned surprise before joining Jericho in the betrayal, is also a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society. But if anyone in AEW had listened to The Chadster, they would have seen this coming all along.

Chris Jericho literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when he joined AEW, and then started using his "Judas" theme song in reference to it, so it should be no surprise that he also betrayed his teammates in the Inner Circle. When Jericho formed the Inner Circle on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite, he betrayed The Chadster, since that was the beginning of The Chadster's now years-long battle with sexual impotence. And now things have come full circle and Jericho has betrayed the Inner Circle for a new group. And one day, Chris Jericho will betray the Jericho Appreciation Society. And one day, Chris Jericho will even betray AEW and return to WWE. And if he does that… all is forgiven, as far as The Chadster is concerned.

