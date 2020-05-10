Chris Jericho Tweets, Deletes Claim He's Best in the World

Chris Jericho appears to have had a change of heart after declaring himself the best wrestler in the world right now. Jericho took to Twitter to express his belief in himself around 1 AM Sunday morning. But by the next day, Jericho deleted the tweet, which had received over 31,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. The tweet also garnered over 2,000 replies, though it's impossible to find them now. Maybe there was a backlash to Jericho's proclamation? Or did he just have second thoughts?

"Not being egotistical or arrogant, but right here and right now, for the first time since 2010, I honestly feel that I AM the best in the world in the pro wrestling biz," Jericho tweeted. "Not gonna discuss or debate. It's just the way I feel…"

Given the number of replies, maybe there were others who did want to discuss or debate the matter with Jericho. Even if so, they'd be hard-pressed to argue against it. Since signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jericho has been at the top of his game, serving as the company's inaugural champion. Along the way, Jericho has elevated both his opponents in AEW as well as his teammates in Inner Circle. As arguably the biggest mainstream star in the company, it could be argued that "Le Champion" elevates AEW as a whole. Certainly, he helped add legitimacy to the fledgling company that has evolved into the number two pro wrestling company in North America.

There's no doubt that Jericho will go down as one of the all-time greats in the sport, and his continued excellence during the late stage of his career will only help to cement that legacy. Whatever second thoughts he did have that caused him to remove the tweet won't change the fact that many pro wrestling fans agree with his sentiment.