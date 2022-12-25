Chris Rock Tackles "Selective Outrage" Live This March On Netflix

As the war for your attention span continues to rage between streaming services, live-streaming sports & events have become another battleground. Along with big bucks being spent on snatching up streaming rights for professional sports leagues around the world, we're also seeing a move towards live-event coverage (like what Hulu's been doing with a number of popular concert festivals) and what Netflix has coming up on March 4th, 2023. Last month, we learned that comedian, writer, director & actor Chris Rock would be the first artist to ever perform live for the streaming service in what will be Netflix's first-ever live, global streaming event. Well, Rock's fans received a holiday present earlier today in the form of a date announcement teaser confirming the date that we just shared as well as a look at the official key art poster for the event.

The special live event marks Rock's second stand-up special for the streaming service, but it's safe to say that a lot has happened in Rock's life since 2018's Chris Rock: Tamborine. I mean, he's done some movies… been on some talk shows.., you know, things like that. We can't imagine that there would be anything to talk about regarding what went down between Rock and actor Will Smith at the Oscars… right?

So with the global live event set for March 4th at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, here's a look at the date announcement teaser for Netflix's Chris Rock Live: Selective Outrage:

"Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, in a statement last month when the news was first announced. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment, and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."