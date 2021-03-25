Christian Cage to Face Frankie Kazarian in First Match in 7 Years

After making his AEW debut in a less-than-satisfying and overhyped reveal at AEW Revolution, Christian Cage hopes to remind everyone just how much they wanted to see him return to the ring before they though they'd be getting Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, or John Cena at AEW Revolution instead. Cage will get a chance to do that next week when he faces an old rival from his time in TNA Wrestling, Frankie Kazarian, next week on AEW Dynamite.

The match was made after Frankie Kazarian approached Christian Cage backstage on this week's episode of Dynamite.

"I'm so happy for you, man. You look great. Good to see you. Love the shirt. Love the catchphrase," Kazarian told his old frenemy. "You know, I kind of live by that catchphrase, too, and I've been doing that since day one here. I mean, you know, I'm an AEW Original. You guys know that. First-ever tag team champion. I've beat the best this company's thrown in front of me and, uh, just wondering, when does the work part begin?"

"Let me ask you a question, Frankie?" Cage replied. "You're not turning into a cranky Frankie on me, are you? Are you trying to convince yourself? You're trying to convince me? You don't have to convince me of anything. I've been in the ring with you many times. I know how good you are, Frankie. But you want to know when the work starts. It starts next week. And as of right now, I don't have an opponent, so if you're free, you can step up if you want."

And Kazarian accepted the challenge, saying: "Hey, you busy on Monday nights? No, you're not busy on Monday nights. Anyways, I have a match on Dark Elevation Monday night. You might want to come check it out because, seven years? It's a long time to be out of the ring."

Well, it hasn't really been seven years. Christian was just in the Royal Rumble. And he had that singles match with Randy Orton last year too, though that didn't go so well for him. In any case, Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian is set for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, though it looks like the angle may develop further next week on AEW Dark Elevation, which airs Monday nights on YouTube.