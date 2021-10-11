Chucky Finds a New Playmate in SYFY & USA Network Preview

With SYFY, USA Network & "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini's spinoff series Chucky making its bloody debut tomorrow, viewers are getting another look at what they can expect when the demonic doll takes over their screens. In the clips below, we see the beginnings of a brutal friendship when Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) makes a special discovery at a garage sale. And let's just say that it's a purchase of a lifetime (which for Jake, may have just got considerably shorter).

Now here's a look at the newest preview for SYFY and USA Network's Chucky, set to be unleashed on October 12th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chucky Finds a New Playmate | SNEAK PEEK | Chucky | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeVq2fdvi_w)

In the scene below, Jake (Zackary Arthur) faces another school challenge in dissecting a frog for Biology. Lucky(?) for him, he has a "good guy" by his side who isn't afraid of scalpels. And definitely not of blood…

From bullying and false friendship to love and laughter, let Mancini take you behind the scenes to explain what you can expect starting next month:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What to Expect From Chucky Season 1 | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJZDSwLupjE)

Here's a look back at the two official (and impressive) trailers for SYFY and USA Network's Chucky:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY Official Trailer | New Series Coming Oct 12 | SYFY & USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY9CybO1sjg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: USA and SYFY's Chucky – Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFn3Id-5kt4)

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2021 | SYFY And USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dw5Tg-hXf0c)

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.