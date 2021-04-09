Chucky Getting Too Big for Good Guys Britches, Going Diva On Set?

After checking in with Don Mancini to see how things were going with the production on USA and SYFY's "Child's Play" franchise reboot/revival series Chucky, it seemed like things were rolling along smoothly. We had a whole bunch of new and familiar faces joining the series as well as a look at the front page of the first episode's script: Episode 101: "Death by Misadventure." But maybe things are all "happily ever after" as they would like you to think? Is it possible that a certain demonic doll has gone diva on the set, possibly getting a little too big for his "Good Guys" britches? Based on what we're seeing from Devon Sawa (Final Destination), it looks like that might be the case. In the tweet below, Sawa posted an example of exactly how Chucky rolls when he feels he needs to keep the rest of the cast in check.

We here at BCTMZ want to make sure you get the news directly and accurately, so here's a look at Sawa's tweet- and on a personal note/ Chucky? What are you doing, man? You're better than this? You know to confiscate people's phones during production and never leave a paper trail…

My costar sent me a shirt with his fucking face on it. This came after an on-set argument we had in which he buttoned it with, "Who's name's on the poster, asshole?!" — fucking Hollywood pic.twitter.com/6t8f1RWJtd — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) April 9, 2021

The SYFY series focuses on a vintage Chucky doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) that turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky) star- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2021 | SYFY And USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dw5Tg-hXf0c)

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.