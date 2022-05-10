Chucky Reminds Devon Sawa Who He Has to Thank for Season 2 Return

It's been a little less than a month since we last checked in to see how things were going with USA Network, SYFY & "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini's Chucky. And what an update it was, with Mancini confirming that production on the second season was underway. Not only that, we also learned that Brad Dourif would be back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll, and that Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), and Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) would also be back. Well, you can now add the Devon Sawa to that list (because it's going to take more than being killed twice to keep him down). Sawa recorded a video confirming his return via a note from Chucky that he read: "I don't usually make these videos but I just wanted to read this email from my costar, so you can see what I go through. It says, 'Dear Gavin Sawa, I hope this email finds you well, I just want you to know that the only reason that you're here is because I allowed it. Have a great season 2. Love, Chucky. P.S. Just kidding, you suck.'"

Now here's a look at Mancini from last month, grabbing control of Chucky's social media long enough to put the word out that today is the first day of filming on the second season:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.