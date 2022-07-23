Chucky S02 Official Teaser Trailer: Our Demonic Doll Finds Religion

Even though we learned earlier this week that "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky would be skipping this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) out of what they described as an "abundance of caution" since filming is still underway, a promise was made that a new teaser trailer was on the way. And on Saturday night, they kept that promise with a preview that finds our survivors attempting to get on with their lives. Yeah… you saw what the title of the show was, right? Let's just say that a certain demonic doll is back for revenge, and he's what you would call "secular" regarding who he's willing to kill to get that revenge.

Now here's a look at the official teaser trailer for Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky Season2, premiering on October 5

Now here's some insight into what the demonic doll has in store this time around. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly join Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke are also set to appear in the upcoming season.

And here's a look back at that time Mancini grabbed control of Chucky's social media long enough to put the word out that filming on the second season was officially underway:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.