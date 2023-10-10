Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: child's play, chucky, preview, season 3, syfy, USA Network

Chucky S03E02 Images, Sneak Preview: Jake, Devon & Lexy Need A Plan

Here are the episode images & sneak preview for franchise creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky S03E02: "Let The Right One In."

We think it's pretty safe to say that having a power-hungry demonic doll roaming the halls of The White House is probably not a good thing. Unfortunately, that's where things stood by the time the credits rolled on the third season premiere of "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky. And that brings us to a look at the episode overview, images, and sneak preview for S03E02: "Let The Right One In," with Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) needing to get to Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif) sooner rather than later. But how do you trick your way into one of the most secure buildings on the planet? It looks like they're going to need an important friend or two…

Chucky Season 3 Ep. 2 "Let The Right One In" Images & Sneak Preview

Chucky Season 3 Episode 2 "Let The Right One In": Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) hatch a plan to take down Chucky by befriending the President's teenage son. Written by Alex Delyle & Rachael Paradis and Catherine Schetina & Amanda Blanchard, here's a look at the episode's preview image as well as a sneak preview of what's to come:

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure house, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.

SYFY & USA Network's Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

