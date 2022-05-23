Chucky Season 2: Jennifer Tilly's Nica Question Deserves Third Option

Aside from the fact that we're big fans of USA Network, SYFY & "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini's Chucky over here at Bleeding Cool, we also like reporting on the series as its production rolls along we also get one step closer to our favorite time of the year: Halloween. Earlier this month, we learned that Devon Sawa would be returning to the series, and now we have Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine) checking in with what could be the most important question about the season. It involves the also-returning Fiona Dourif's Nica and what fate should have in store for her during the upcoming season: "revenge" or "sweet lovin'".

Here's a look at Tilly's Instagram post from earlier today asking the essential question (though we just want to go on record by saying that we formally request a third option: "3) Nica gets all of the above") along with a look at Tilly & Dourif together:

Joining Fiona Dourif, Tilly, and Sawa for the second season are Brad Dourif, back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll, Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), and Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross). Now here's a look back at Mancini grabbing control of Chucky's social media long enough to put the word out that filming on the second season was officially underway:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.