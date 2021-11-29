Chucky Slashes His Way to Season 2 Renewal; Season 1 Finale Preview

Did you really think Chucky was going to let himself be a one-and-done? On Monday, USA Network & SYFY confirmed what fans of the "Child's Play" franchise had been hoping for since the series first premiered. That's right, with a day to go until the show's now season finale, Don Mancini's Chucky has been picked up for a second season (set to premiere in 2022). Here's a look at the key art that was released making it official.

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chucky Season 2 Coming In 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTtNSZoiyaE)

In the following sneak preview for the Season 1 finale "An Affair to Dismember," Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) takes a trip to visit the Wheelers in hopes of finally putting a stop to Chucky (kinda awkward & concerning considering we now know there's going to be a second season) but is confronted by an eery Junior Wheeler (Teo Briones). Meanwhile, Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) try to piece together the meaning behind Chucky's motives until they get an expected visit from an old friend. Oh, and you should probably get ready for a whole of Chucky in this episode. Or is it more "Chuckys"?

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHUCKY | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2021 | SYFY And USA Network (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dw5Tg-hXf0c)

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.