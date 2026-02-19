Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA: CBS Previews Ellis & Gehlfuss-Starring S01E02: "Fatal Defect"

Here's an early look at the second episode of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, March 2nd's S01E02: "Fatal Defect."

Article Summary CBS offers a preview of CIA S01E02 "Fatal Defect," starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss.

Episode 2 sees agents hunt a smuggler at the New York border with help from a foreign defector.

The high-stakes CIA and FBI team-up kicks off with an explosive stolen weapons case in episode one.

CIA debuts with action-packed espionage, secret ops, and a clash of undercover law enforcement.

CBS is not messing around when it comes to getting the word out about the shows that are either returning or debuting beginning next week, and that includes CBS and showrunner/EP Mike Weiss's (FBI) Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med)-starring CIA. Along with the previously released overview and image gallery for S01E01: "Directed Energy," we have a look ahead at what S01E02: "Fatal Defect" has to offer, with newly added images and an overview.

CIA S01E01: "Directed Energy" & S01E02: "Fatal Defect" Previews

CIA Season 1 Episode 1: "Directed Energy" – When a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, CIA agent Colin Glass is paired with FBI agent Bill Goodman to investigate. Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset. Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

CIA Season 1 Episode 2: "Directed Energy" – When a known smuggler is flagged at the New York border with unidentified cargo, Colin and Bill head upstate to track. To find this smuggler, they must enlist the help of a foreign intelligence officer looking to defect. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Jon Cassar.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

