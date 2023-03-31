Citadel: Amazon Releases New Trailer for Russo Brothers Spy Thriller Amazon posted a new trailer for the Russo Brothers & David Weil's Richard Madden & Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starring spy thriller Citadel.

With only a month to go until the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame) and showrunner David Weil's (Hunters) Citadel hits our screens, viewers are getting a better look at Amazon's Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), and Stanley Tucci (Inside Man)-starring spy action/thriller. In the second official trailer for what the streamer is hoping will be a global franchise "tentpole," we get a much better perspective on what led to Mason (Madden) & Nadia (Jonas) having their memories wiped ahead of starting new lives. Unfortunately for both of them, the past is coming back to haunt them in some very real ways – and deadly – ways.

With the series set to hit Amazon's Prime Video on Friday, April 28th, with one of those cool "hybrid" release schedules (two episodes for the premiere and then subsequent episodes dropping weekly) that helps a series build some serious buzz, here's a look at the second official trailer for Citadel, followed by a look back at a previously-released sneak preview, the original official trailer and series overview:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.