Citadel: Russo Brothers, David Weil Spy Thriller Gets Official Trailer Premiering on April 28th, here's the trailer for the Russo Brothers & David Weil's Richard Madden & Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starring Citadel.

It's a streaming series that we've been hearing buzz about for some time, and now we're getting a chance to check it out for ourselves. After tragic real-world events delayed its original release, Amazon shared the official trailer for the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame) and showrunner David Weil's (Hunters) spy action/thriller Citadel. Starring Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico), and Stanley Tucci (Inside Man), the big-budget streaming series is being eyed as a potential franchise tentpole for Prime Video (with the accompanying series overview giving us a better sense of how just how expandable this universe could be if the series is a hit).

With the series set to hit Amazon's Prime Video on Friday, April 28th, with one of those cool "hybrid" release schedules (two episodes for the premiere and then subsequent episodes dropping weekly) that helps a series build some buzz, here's a look at the official trailer & series overview for Citadel:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.