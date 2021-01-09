Clarice Introduces Viewers to Agent Starling's Post-"Silence" World

Created and executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet and based on characters from author Thomas Harris' The Silence of the Lambs, CBS' Clarice takes place a year after the events of the novel that found Agent Starling (Rebecca Breeds) facing off with not only serial killer "Buffalo Bill" but also the machinations of Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Looking to resume her career, Starling finds that her experiences have left her more attuned to the evils that she hunts- and more aware of the mysteries from her past that continue to haunt her. Now that with the series set to premiere on Thursday, February 11, the network is offering viewers a look at the folks who will be making up Clarice's world- for good and ill. For a look at Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin, check out our first set of preview images below:

'"The Silence Is Over": From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds ("Pretty Little Liars") in the title role, 'Clarice' is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs." Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.