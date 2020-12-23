Set a year after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs" case that found her facing off with not only serial killer "Buffalo Bill" but also the machinations of one Dr. Hannibal Lecter, CBS' Clarice finds Rebecca Breeds' (Home and Away, Pretty Little Liars) Agent Starling looking to get back into the game. But as we've seen from what was implied in the previously-released teaser and now the first series poster below, her experiences have left her more attuned to the evils that she hunts- and more aware of the mysteries from her past that continue to haunt her. Because as the key art for the Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet-executive-produced series tells us… "The Silence Is Over":

For a look at what lies ahead for Starling (and viewers) when Clarice premieres on Thursday, February 11 (10 pm ET/9 pm CT on CBS and CBS All Access), check out the official teaser below:

'Clarice' is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of 'The Silence of the Lambs.' Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

The series stars Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout. "Jenny and I feel so fortunate to be working with Elizabeth Klaviter as our partner on Clarice," Kurtzman said. "Her extraordinary body of work, her wit, and her unique perspective will be invaluable in making this show as singular as our title character."