Clarice Teaser Reminds Viewers of Agent Starling's Haunted Past

When Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet's pseudo-sequel CBS spinoff of author Thomas Harris' The Silence of the Lambs premieres on February 11, it will have been a year since Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) "came to fame" for taking down the serial killer "Buffalo Bill" (and holding her own against the machinations of Dr. Hannibal Lecter). Now, Clarice is finding that her past has left her more attuned to the evils that she hunts (and who hunt her)- but they've also made her more aware of the mysteries from her past that she would rather stay buried. With less than a month to go, viewers are getting a new teaser reminding them of the past that Clarice is trying to move on from- but can she really?

Joining Breeds in the cast are Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Here's a look at the full trailer for CBS' Clarice, continuing the legacy of Agent Starling- who's realizing all too well that some old demons never die:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

'"The Silence Is Over": From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds ("Pretty Little Liars") in the title role, 'Clarice' is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs." Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.