Clerks III Would Work So Much Better as a Streaming Limited Series

Far be it for me to question the recent work Kevin Smith has done with his non-View Askewniverse related projects especially his turn on the animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation, The Goldbergs, and Supergirl. I also commend him for trying to continue that said universe with Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks III, but I feel perhaps in the age of streaming, the View Askewniverse can see more sustained life as a limited streaming series, particularly the latter.

I didn't really care for Yoga Hosers (2016) and even less so for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019), his last two films set in that universe. Both felt particularly soulless compared to his earlier works. With Reboot, it felt like a reunion where everybody intentionally phoned in their appearance in a literal repeat to the plot to 2001's Strike Back and could pass for an overindulgent cheap cash grab. So why should Clerks III be a TV series? Well, look no further than the short-lived Clerks: The Animated Series, which took on the adventures of Dante (Brian O'Halloran), Randall (Jeff Anderson), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith) in appropriately-paced under-appreciated cult classic fun.

Yes, Clerks: The Animated Series only lasted six episodes with only two episodes actually airing before ABC canceled it in 2000. With a streamer like Netflix or Hulu, you can get a fuller journey without the constraints of having to tell it film. With multiple arcs, the limited series can actually expand beyond the core characters perhaps also bringing back characters introduced in the 2006 sequel like Elias (Trevor Fehrman) and Becky (Rosario Dawson) and organically better pace their stories. Another reason why it should be a limited series: the current state of the film market. Listen, if Smith didn't feel that 2019's Reboot belonged as a wide release in theaters, then confidence shouldn't really extend much on the third Clerks film, which won't likely deviate from the content and humor shaped by previous films. Please Smith, put it for TV! It will likely feel more satisfying than your 2019 high school reunion.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Best Of Jay And Silent Bob Clerk's Animated Series (https://youtu.be/5nfAjL0rZ6k)

