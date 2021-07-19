Clerks 3: Lionsgate WIll Distribute, Production Starts Next Month

Clerks 3 finally has a home. Lionsgate has purchased the worldwide distribution rights to the third film set in the Clerks universe from writer/director Kevin Smith. All main cast members from the first two are back, including Jeff Anderson as Randal, Brian O'Halloran as Dante, Jay Mewes as Jay, Smith as Silent Bob, and Rosario Dawson as Becky. The film is set to go into production next month in New Jersey. The set-up for the film: "following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay, and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all." Deadline had the news.

Hopefully, Clerks 3 is Better Than Clerks 2

"There's a saying from the Tao that goes something like 'To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.' Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all! And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we're shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it's time I return the favor."

Eda Kowan, EVP, Acquisitions, and Co-Productions for Lionsgate, seems very excited about the film and Kevin himself. "The Clerks movies are audience favorites, and many of Kevin's films, like Dogma, Red State, and the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, are a beloved part of our library that continues to delight Kevin's devoted fans. We're thrilled to be presenting the next chapter in the Clerks saga to moviegoers worldwide."