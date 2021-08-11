Clickbait Trailer: Adrian Grenier's Nick Could Really Use an Entourage

Clickbait is a new Netflix limited series debuting on August 25, starring Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel, Jessica Collins, Camaron Engels, Jaylin Fletcher, Motell Gyn Foster, Daniel Henshall, Abraham Lim, Ian Meadows, Phoenix Raei, and Zoe Kazan. It looks to continue the summer trend of shows that ask us to look at two sides of a story and deal with unreliable narrators, ala Freeform's hit Cruel Summer. In the series from creators Tony Ayres and Christian White, Vinny Chase is kidnapped and held hostage holding a sign on a web broadcast that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die." If nothing else, it's a premise that gets your attention.

Now here's a look at the official trailer, followed by the official series overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clickbait | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QwVLObz0MGs)

The eight-episode limited series follows a mystery that unfurls around Nick Brewer (Grenier), who appears to be a loving father, husband and brother but who one day turns up on the internet, clearly kidnapped, and holding a sign that says, "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die." Not knowing whether this is a threat or a true confession, Nick's sister, Pia (Kazan), and his wife, Sophie (Gabriel), try to race the clock to find and save him.

Each episode will be told from a different character's perspective and will explore how people's real lives and social media presences are completely different and can have dangerous consequences. To be honest it looks really interesting, even if the actors in that trailer are chewing the scenery pretty hard. That's okay though, I like a good soapy mystery, and after the Cruel Summer hangover I have been experiencing, this might be just the show I need. Clickbait will debut on Netflix on August 25th, will all eight episodes available to stream at once. This may be one of the most talked-about Netflix releases of the late summer/fall.

